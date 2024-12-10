Blaze erupts at restaurant in Rajouri Garden; 10 fire tenders rushed: DFS

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out Monday in a restaurant in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden market, forcing several students of a coaching institute to jump to an adjacent building to escape, authorities said.

Civic authority said the restaurant’s fire safety was revoked some months ago and it was ordered closed. A person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Delhi Police in a statement said the building houses several shops, including an institute MAAC Rajouri, a restaurant named Jungle Jamboree (which was closed) on the second floor.

“The damage is lesser on the ground floor establishments,” it said. Police said that the fire was under control.

The owners of establishments have been asked to account for all the people who were in the premises at the time of the fire, they said.

Delhi Fire Services said that they received a fire call regarding fire in Jungle Jamboree Restaurant near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. Ten fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze.

DFS chief Atul Garg said no casualties were reported.

The Municipal Corporation Department ordered the closure of an establishment after its Fire Safety Certificate was revoked in October and Health Trade License in November.

A fire broke out at A-23, First Floor, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, due to a short circuit. The Delhi Fire Service controlled the blaze, and fortunately, there were no casualties.

Thick smoke caused panic, with several students jumping to an adjacent building’s roof. Shopkeepers and security evacuated the building.

Delhi CM Atishi confirmed the fire was quickly contained, with one injury reported, while the district administration managed relief efforts. Videos of the incident spread on social media.

The restaurant, closed for two months, was among the affected businesses.