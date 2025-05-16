Blaze erupts at Guru Gobind Singh College library

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning at Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, located opposite the TV Tower in Pitampura, prompting the deployment of 11 fire tenders to the site.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Maurya Enclave Police Station.

According to the police reports, the blaze, which erupted in the college’s library and affected three floors of the building, was brought under control by 9:40 am, although cooling operations are still underway to prevent any resurgence of flames. According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the fire was first reported at 8:55 am.

Firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the college, which houses its library on the first, second, and third floors of the building. The structure itself comprises a ground floor and three upper stories.

The fire appeared to have started in the library area, quickly spreading across multiple floors due to the presence of highly combustible materials such as books, wooden furniture, and paper-based archives.

Despite the intensity of the fire, the swift response of fire personnel prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the campus. By 9:40 am., officials reported that the flames had been fully contained. A “stop” message, which indicates the fire has been brought under control, was officially issued.

However, cooling operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining hotspots and to ensure complete safety before the premises can be reoccupied or inspected further.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. Authorities are yet to confirm the extent of the damage to the library’s infrastructure and its collection of academic resources.

Preliminary estimates suggest significant losses to books and electronic equipment, but a detailed damage assessment will be conducted once the cooling phase is completed and the area is deemed safe.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with officials to probe whether it stemmed from a short circuit, human error, or other sources. A joint inquiry by Delhi Fire Services and college authorities will assess safety lapses. With few students and staff present, injuries were avoided. The college is coordinating with emergency services and has assured precautions before reopening.