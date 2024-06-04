Blaze damages three coaches of Taj Express, no casualties

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in three coaches of the Taj Express train (12280) on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage but fortunately resulting in no injuries.



An official said the incident was reported at 4:41 pm via a PCR call and was immediately attended to by the authorities.

KPS Malhotra, DCP Railways stated that the fire erupted in coaches D-2, D-3, and D-4 of the train, which are general chair car coaches.

The train was running approximately 10 hours behind schedule and departed from New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) at 3 pm, en route to Jhansi.

The fire occurred between Okhla and Tughlakabad (TKD) railway stations.

The Information Officer (IO) arrived promptly at the scene near Apollo Hospital.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the fire had been contained and extinguished.

Passengers in the affected coaches had already moved to adjoining coaches, ensuring their safety.

There were no reported injuries, Malhotra mentioned.

The prompt response by the train crew and emergency services helped prevent any casualties.

However, the three coaches involved in the incident sustained considerable damage.

Railway authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and further actions are being undertaken to address the incident and ensure the safety of future operations.