Blaze breaks out at plastic bag factory; no injury reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Shahzada Bagh on Monday, the Delhi Fire Services said.



Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call reporting the blaze was received at 11.37 am, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The firefighters are still working to douse the flames, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

“The operation is still underway. If required, more vehicles will be moved,” the official said. The residents said smoke from the fire was visible from a distance, triggering concern among those living nearby. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the DFS official said.