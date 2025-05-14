Blaze at nursing home in Uttam Ngr, no casualty

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a nursing home in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Tuesday evening, prompting the deployment of 11 fire tenders. The blaze, reported around 8 pm, was brought under control by 9.25 pm. It originated in the nurse hostel on the second floor and affected parts of the third floor, which houses medical records and a dental facility. No casualties were reported, and there were no infants present at the time. The building has a ground floor and

three upper storeys.