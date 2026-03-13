Blaze at Noida factory leaves 37 workers injured

NOIDA: A major fire broke out early on Thursday at a power meter manufacturing unit in Sector 4 under Phase-1 Police Station limits in Noida, injuring at least 37 workers, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 5.30 am at B-40 in the factory premises of Capital Power System Limited while a night shift was underway. About 341 employees were present in the building at the time.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Flames and thick smoke spread rapidly through the unit, triggering panic among workers as they attempted to escape. Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and evacuated workers from the building. The injured were taken to the District Hospital in Sector 39 for treatment. Some were discharged after first aid, while others remain under medical observation.

Several workers reportedly broke window panels to escape the smoke-filled building, while local residents helped rescue trapped employees by placing ladders against the structure. Firefighters faced difficulty controlling the blaze as large quantities of plastic materials and electrical wiring stored inside the factory fuelled the flames.