Blaze at Mukherjee Nagar PG: All 35 girls rescued, says DFS

: A fire broke out at a girls’ PG hostel in Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday, triggering an immediate response from firefighters who extinguished the blaze and rescued all 35 girls.

The fire was successfully contained, thanks to the rapid intervention of 20 fire trucks dispatched to the scene which extinguished the fire in the evening.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, all 35 girls who were inside the hostel at the time of the fire were successfully evacuated from the building.

This was a result of the efficient and coordinated efforts of the fire department and other emergency response teams.

The fire appears to have originated near a meter board located close to a staircase and quickly spread to the upper floors.

The building had only one staircase, potentially making evacuation more challenging, however, the girls of the PG tried jumping from the window to escape the fire.

The structure itself consists of three floors, with a kitchen situated on the terrace.

While the immediate threat has been averted, investigations will likely follow to determine the exact cause of the fire and to assess the safety measures in place at the hostel.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety protocols and the need for adequate escape routes in all residential buildings.