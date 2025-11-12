Blast shuts down Old Lajpat Rai Mkt

NEW DELHI: Asia’s largest electronics hub, the Old Lajpat Rai Market, remained shut and sealed on Tuesday following the massive explosion that ripped through the area in front of it on Monday evening.

The usually bustling commercial centre near the Red Fort turned into a deserted zone as authorities cordoned off the area for investigation and forensic examination. The blast, which occurred during peak business hours, sent shockwaves through the densely packed market that houses over 1,000 electronic shops.

Officials said the high-intensity explosion shattered glass fronts, damaged several shops, and caused panic among traders and shoppers. The closure marked a rare occurrence for the market, which had not witnessed a complete shutdown in decades, even during strikes or communal unrest.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and horror. “The blast was so intense that our ears couldn’t hear a thing for a second,” said one shop owner. “Just after that, a body part fell from the sky in front of my shop. It was terrifying.” Another trader said the sky lit up before people ran for their lives. Forensic teams have collected metallic debris suspected to be part of the explosive device, while sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads ensured the area was secure. Senior officers from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency examined the site to probe possible terror links.

Security restrictions remain in place around the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, with the Capital on high alert.