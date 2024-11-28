Blast near PVR in Prashant Vihar, multiple teams rushed to spot

New Delhi: A low intensity blast occurred near PVR multiplex in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The driver of a three wheeler, which was parked nearby, sustained minor injuries, police said. The entire area has been cordoned off.

"We received a call regarding a blast in Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am. We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following rest of the details," an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

In a statement, the police said the PCR unit received a call informing about a bomb like explosion in Prashant Vihar area. A Bomb detection team, dog squad, local police force, along with the Delhi Fire Services are present at the spot.

According to the police sources, the Thursday morning explosion is similar to the blast that occurred outside of a CRPF school's boundary wall in Prashant Vihar last month.

"But this was a very low intensity blast which occurred opposite a sweet shop. We cannot link them right now," the source said.

Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan have reached the site.

On October 20, a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area last month.