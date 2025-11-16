Blast leaves traders rattled despite reopening of mkts

new delhi: The explosion, which rattled the historic monument and its surrounding commercial hubs, has left business owners wary of reopening fully despite the return of routine police patrols and temporary barricades.

The most visibly affected are the traders of Old Lajpat Rai Market, one of the capital’s busiest electronics hubs. Many shopkeepers resumed work only reluctantly, with several admitting they still feel unsafe.

“We have opened our shops again, but the fear is still in our eyes,” said a trader whose store stands directly along the roadside where the blast’s tremors were felt most strongly. He added that daily business has dropped significantly, as customers also remain hesitant to visit the area.

Inside Lal Qila Metro Station, especially near Gate No. 1, food joint employees are still traumatised by the incident.

Several were present when parts of the gate structure reportedly collapsed due to the impact. Many workers have avoided returning to their stalls, citing anxiety and recurring memories of the explosion.

“It was horrifying to watch the gate collapse right in front of us. We still don’t feel mentally ready to stand behind the counters again,” said an employee from one of the food stalls.

Local hawkers, who form an essential part of the bustling Red Fort tourist economy, say the incident has shaken their confidence in the city’s security arrangements.

“The blast happened near the iconic Red Fort. If such a place isn’t safe, then what security do we have in the rest of the city?” said a shopkeeper. He added that while authorities have announced compensation for victims, the emotional scars remain. “By giving compensation, those who died that evening will not come back,” he said quietly.

For roadside vendors, the fear is even more personal. Many rely solely on daily earnings and cannot afford long closures, yet anxiety shadows their workdays.

“It was a life-threatening experience for us. We were shaken from head to toe,” said a hawker selling clothes near Red Fort, recalling the moment he heard the blast. He shared his experience with Millennium Post, describing how stall owners rushed to take shelter as panic spread across the marketplace.

Authorities continue to maintain a heightened security presence, but the psychological impact on the local business community remains profound.

For many traders and hawkers, the road to normalcy appears slow and uncertain, as the memory of the blast lingers in the heart of Old Delhi’s commercial streets.