Blast in toilet causes fire, 20-year-old man injured

NOIDA: A 20-year-old man sustained burn injuries following an explosion in the toilet of his home in Sector 36, Greater Noida, allegedly caused by a methane gas buildup in the sewer line, his family claimed.

The incident occurred on May 3, when Ashu Nagar, a Class 12 student, was using the western-style toilet. A blast occurred as he flushed, triggering a fire, according to his father, Sunil Pradhan.

Ashu sustained burns to his face, hands and feet—around 35 to 40 per cent of his body—and is being treated at GIMS. His father said no electronic devices were in use and the explosion was sudden. Officials have sought 10 days to investigate. Locals claim methane vents are non-functional, while the authority maintains the sewer system is intact and blames an internal issue.