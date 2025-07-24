Blame game in the rain

New Delhi: On Wednesday, heavy rains caused waterlogging in several major roads in Delhi-NCR. The AAP slammed the BJP-led MCD and Delhi government for turning the national capital into a “flood zone”, while the BJP retorted back that the situation is better than it was under the previous administration.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, senior leader Manish Sisodia, Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, and MCD LoP Ankush Narang shared videos of waterlogged roads and took shots at the BJP’s monsoon preparedness and accountability. Bharadwaj shared a video where a woman was seen rowing a boat, commenting, “This boat service is not run by the government, but we salute the special contribution of BJP’s Delhi government.” Sisodia targeted BJP for the dire state of Patparganj, saying “BJP MLAs and their extortionist cronies are busy sucking the blood of shopkeepers by asking their caste and religion, while the entire constituency is submerged in floods.” Atishi posted, “This is what Delhi looks like after just ten minutes of rain. Congratulations to the Rekha Gupta government for launching water sports, boating and swimming pools in the city.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva responded to the criticism by claiming that it was due to the BJP government’s consistent efforts that today waterlogging no longer occurs at many previously identified vulnerable spots across Delhi, like Minto Road. He stated that due to the Kejriwal government’s negligence, many innocent lives were lost every monsoon — either by drowning in waterlogged areas or due to electrocution in public spaces.