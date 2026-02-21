BJYM protests at Rahul residence

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Yuva Morcha staged a protest outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence on Friday in response to the shirtless demonstration by Indian Youth Congress workers at the AI Summit. Members of BJYM gathered near police barricades on Sunehri Bagh Road, burnt an effigy and raised slogans.

Earlier in the day, a group of Youth Congress workers held a protest inside the summit exhibition hall, displaying T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal before being removed by security personnel. Police said four IYC leaders were arrested and a case registered. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva condemned the protest, alleging an attempt to malign the country’s image. pti