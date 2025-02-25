BJP’s welfare push vs AAP’s reforms

NEW DELHI: With the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 26 years, the party has rolled out a series of short-term welfare schemes aimed at providing immediate relief to vulnerable groups.

With Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the helm, the BJP has rolled out a series of mostly short-term welfare schemes aimed at providing immediate relief to vulnerable groups. Meanwhile, AAP members suggested that during their term they also concentrated on building sustainable infrastructure and services that would have a lasting impact on the city.

BJP’s manifesto, ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra’, promises a range of welfare initiatives that target women, students, senior citizens, and workers. Key provisions include ₹2,500 per month for women from poor families, ₹15,000 financial assistance for competitive exams, free education from kindergarten to post-graduation for underprivileged students, and a slew of support for drivers and domestic workers.

Furthermore, the BJP has committed to tackling air pollution with plans to cut Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) by half and convert 50% of vehicles to electric power.

In addition to these welfare schemes, the BJP has promised a major clean-up of the Yamuna River, which could provide significant long-term relief for Delhiites.

Although the party has already begun efforts toward this clean-up, it remains too soon to determine if they will be able to fulfill this ambitious goal.

During its tenure, the AAP government, under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had also made a similar promise to clean the Yamuna before the 2025 elections, a commitment that ultimately went unfulfilled.

“Our efforts to reduce pollution and restore the Yamuna will not only provide relief to Delhiites now but will also benefit future generations,” said BJP Kapil Mishra.

“We have the chance to take Delhi towards a Viksit (developed) future, with targeted welfare schemes for every section of society,” he added.

On the other hand, AAP’s approach has been focused on systemic reforms and infrastructure development. One of its signature programmes, Mohalla Clinics, has revolutionised healthcare by decentralizing medical services and providing accessible treatment within local communities.

AAP has also tried to work to transform Delhi’s education sector with improved infrastructure, modernized classrooms, and a competitive recruitment process for teachers, which in some areas was also seen as a failure.

In addition, AAP introduced electric buses to reduce pollution and enhance public transport, making it a crucial part of its long-term strategy to improve urban mobility and environmental sustainability.

“AAP’s focus has always been on long-term reforms. Our healthcare model through Mohalla Clinics and the expansion of public education are investments in the city’s future,” said an AAP spokesperson.

While the BJP’s welfare programs are designed to offer immediate benefits, particularly to marginalized groups, AAP’s focus has been on building foundational services such as healthcare and education that will continue to benefit the city in the long run.

Both parties have made significant contributions to Delhi’s development, though their priorities and approaches differ.

Both strategies present distinct approaches, but the ultimate success will depend on the ability to balance short-term assistance with long-term growth.