BJP’s Vijender Gupta to table CAG reports on ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in 1st Delhi Assembly session

New Delhi: Vijender Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly elected candidate from Rohini assembly seat, reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier statement, stressing that the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report would be presented in the first session of the Delhi Assembly. Gupta, who secured a massive victory with a margin exceeding 37,000 votes over AAP’s Pardeep Mittal, said, “In the first session of the Delhi Assembly, we will table the CAG report regarding the expenses on the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence.”

When questioned about the BJP’s choice for Chief Minister in Delhi, Gupta mentioned that the decision would be made by the party’s high command.

He added, “All 48 MLAs are equal in the eyes of the party, and any one of them could be chosen as CM.” BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj echoed similar sentiments, stating that the leadership would determine the CM candidate. She expressed confidence in the formation of a BJP-led “double-engine” government in Delhi, thanking and congratulating supporters.

On February 8, Prime Minister Modi had assured the people of Delhi that the CAG report would be presented once the BJP assumes power. Addressing party supporters, Modi highlighted the AAP’s repeated attempts to undermine the BJP’s election campaign, claiming, “Now, the CAG report will be presented, and anyone who has looted the state will have to return it.”

The CAG report revealed substantial financial discrepancies, citing a loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government’s excise policy. The report outlined failures in the re-tendering process for licenses and a lack of transparency in pricing.

It further detailed losses stemming from exemptions granted to zonal licenses and criticized the government’s actions in issuing licenses without penalty.

The BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections with 48 of 70 seats, while AAP fell to 22 from 62 in 2020.

BJP urged L-G VK Saxena to revoke the “Sheesh Mahal” property merger, alleging misuse and demanding a probe into renovation irregularities.