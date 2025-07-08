BJP’s Sirsa revives ‘Sheesh Mahal’ jibe & defends Rekha Gupta’s home renovation

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reignited the political row over government spending on official residences, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and defending the modest renovation of current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s new home.

In a fresh dig at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sirsa referred to his now-vacant official bungalow as a “Sheesh Mahal,” suggesting it is fit only to be turned into a five-star hotel. “The luxury is unimaginable,” he said in an interview, noting that the house features remote-controlled curtains worth Rs.8 lakh each and imported toilet seats that allegedly cost over Rs.1.25 crore in total. “Twelve bathrooms, designer interiors, it’s a palace built from public money,” Sirsa added, hinting at the possibility of converting the space into a public attraction with ticketed entry.

Sirsa was responding to AAP leaders who recently dubbed Rekha Gupta’s new residence a “Maya Mahal,” criticizing the renovation costs. Pushing back against the allegations, Sirsa clarified that Gupta’s new address was previously used by staff from the Lieutenant Governor’s office and is undergoing basic repair.

“The total cost of work is around Rs.50 lakh. It’s not lavish. These people call it ‘Maya Mahal’ and make absurd comparisons with Mughal rulers. First it was Aurangzeb, now it’s Tughlaq, seems they only remember history when it suits them politically,” he said.

Sirsa went on to accuse Kejriwal of having a “Tughlaqi mindset,” both in thought and action, a reference to erratic and authoritarian decision-making often associated with the medieval Delhi Sultanate ruler Muhammad bin Tughlaq.

Rekha Gupta had earlier inaugurated her new camp office, named Jan Seva Sadan, located in the capital’s Bungalow Number 2, adjacent to her residence.

A PWD tender issued this month lists renovation work at Bungalow Number 1, the CM’s official residence, including interior upgrades, 14 ACs, five TVs, and a UPS system. As political tensions rise post-elections, the row over taxpayer-funded housing has triggered fresh exchanges between parties, with both sides

continuing to trade barbs.