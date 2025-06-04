BJP’s Satya Sharma wins MCD Standing Committee seat

New Delhi: In an election held during the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday, BJP’s Satya Sharma emerged victorious for the vacant seat on the MCD’s Standing Committee. Sharma, councillor from Ward No. 226, Gautampuri, defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Hema, councillor from Ward No. 184, Jaitpur, by a margin of 35 votes. Out of the 227 votes cast, Sharma secured 130 while Hema garnered 95. Two votes were declared invalid.

Congratulating Sharma on her win, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh lauded her extensive political experience, expressing confidence that it would “benefit the Corporation immensely.” He also acknowledged Hema’s strong performance in the election.The 18-member committee, finally, comes into shape with BJP holding 11 seats and AAP securing seven.

The election comes ahead of the formal constitution of the Standing Committee, scheduled for June 3, 2025, under Section 45(2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, as amended in 2022. According to Section 47(1) of the Act, the Standing Committee is required to elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman in the first meeting of the year.

The first meeting of the newly constituted Standing Committee has been scheduled for Thursday, June 12, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Nomination papers for the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman are to be submitted to the Municipal Secretary by June 6. The elections are being conducted in accordance with the DMC (Procedure & Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1958, as notified by MCD.