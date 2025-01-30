BJP’s Parvesh Verma accuses Kejriwal of corruption in CCTV installation

NEW DELHI: BJP’s New Delhi seat candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government officials over alleged corruption in installing CCTV cameras.

In his complaint, Verma has alleged a large-scale corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, a project funded under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) scheme, according to a statement.

Verma has been fielded against Kejriwal in the February 5 assembly polls.

He has accused the Delhi government ministers, officials from Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other departments, of misusing approximately Rs 12 crore in public funds allocated for the installation of CCTV cameras. Verma criticised the substandard quality of cameras installed under the CCTV project, claiming many were non-functional. He called for an investigation, alleging forged documents and inflated costs. Verma also urged authorities to file an FIR against Kejriwal and involved officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act.