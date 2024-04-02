BJP’s only objective is to put CM in jail during LS polls: Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of having only one motive — to put her husband in jail during the Lok Sabha elections.



Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convenor, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. He is accused of being directly involved in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy, favouring certain individuals.

A trial court on Monday sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.

“He was questioned for 11 days, the questioning is complete. The court has not declared him guilty. Why has he been put in jail?” Sunita Kejriwal told reporters while leaving the Rouse Avenue court.

“They (the BJP) have only one objective — to put him in jail ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The country’s people will give a reply to this dictatorship,” she said.

Earlier in the day, a protest erupted outside Tihar Jail ahead of the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent by a court here to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, carrying party flags and wearing T-shirts with ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ printed on them, gathered outside the jail entrance. Kejriwal is likely to be lodged in Jail Number 2.

A senior police officer said that they have stepped up the security arrangements outside Tihar Jail to maintain law and order. “No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation,” the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic would be “affected on Jail Road in the carriageway from Delhi Cantt towards Tilak Nagar due to a demonstration” in a post on X. “Kindly avoid the stretch,” police said.