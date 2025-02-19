BJP’s oath ceremony to feature celebrities, slum engagement

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making grand preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its new Chief Minister in Delhi, set to take place on February 20, 2025, at Ramlila Maidan. While the official announcement of the Chief Ministerial candidate remains pending, the party is moving forward with plans for the swearing-in event. The ceremony will begin around 4:30 pm and will be attended by top BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, as well as prominent celebrities, industrialists, and diplomats.

Workers were seen cleaning the sprawling grounds of Ramlila Maidan on February 17, preparing the venue for what is expected to be a historic and well-attended occasion. The ground, with a capacity of around 30,000 people, is receiving a fresh coat of paint on its boundary walls, with additional preparations underway for the arrival of guests from across the city. Over 50 film stars, industrialists, and spiritual leaders like Baba Ramdev and Swami Chidananda are expected to be part of the event.

In a bid to make the ceremony inclusive, the BJP has invited over 250 slum clusters from across the city, reflecting the party’s effort to engage with communities traditionally seen as supporters of AAP. This outreach aims to underscore the BJP’s commitment to the people of Delhi, especially slum dwellers, who were a key focus of their electoral campaign. Additionally, the ceremony will also feature musical performances, with Kailash Kher among the celebrities expected to perform.

The BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, where it secured 48 out of 70 seats, has led to much speculation about who will be named the new Chief Minister. Although the BJP clinched a decisive win, the party has yet to finalise its candidate for the top post. Names like Parvesh Verma, Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood and former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay have surfaced as potential choices. The party could also choose a “dark horse” candidate, as seen in previous state elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the uncertainty around the CM’s name, preparations for the swearing-in continue. Senior BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, visited Ramlila Maidan to inspect the arrangements. Chugh confirmed that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena is overseeing the preparations for the event, which is expected to be both historic and grand.

AAP leader Gopal Rai criticised the delay in naming the Chief Minister, noting the oddity of event preparations proceeding without a leadership decision. Despite this, excitement remains high, with Delhi residents eagerly awaiting the BJP’s return to power after 27 years. As the party readies for a historic day, all attention is on the CM announcement, marking a pivotal moment in Delhi’s political landscape.