BJP’s LS election office inaugurated

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inaugurated its Lok Sabha elections’ office on Friday, with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lok Sabha Election In-Charge Om Prakash Dhankar, Co-In-Charge Alka Gurjar, state president Virendra Sachdeva, and other leaders in attendance.



Situated at the State Party Office on 14 Pant Marg, the election office boasts facilities including a meeting hall, media seating, press conference hall, party spokesperson room, and dining area.

Sachdeva, welcoming Dhankar to the Lok Sabha election team, hailed it as a triumph of good over evil and pledged to extend the Prime Minister’s initiative to every household with the help of BJP workers.

“We have to move forward with determination for the upcoming elections and for that, we have to resolve that we will remain dedicated to the development of India by May 25, and our goal is to achieve victory at our booth because if we give our full strength, only then can we ask anyone for their full strength,” emphasised Dhankar during his first address to the party.

He added, “April 6 is the founding day of the BJP, so in every Lok Sabha, we have to put up two lakh flags. April 9 is Nav Varsh Pratipada, so on this occasion, we will perform a small havan at every booth. On April 14, on the occasion of Baba Bhimrao

Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, we have to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti at every booth. On April 17, on the occasion of Ram Navami, no house inside Delhi should be left out. Along with this, on April 23, on Hanuman Jayanti, the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa will be organised at every booth.”