BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat files nomination from W Delhi seat

New Delhi: The fourth day of nomination process for seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national Capital on Thursday witnessed the filing of papers by 15 candidates, including BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi seat.

The total number of candidates on the seven seats rose to 57 on the fourth day of nomination process that closes on May 6.

Sehrawat, 51, filed her nomination papers at the office of the returning officer at Rajouri Garden, after a grand procession also attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva among others. The Rajasthan chief minister said the BJP’s victory flag is unfurling high and called Sehrawat’s nomination procession historic.

He said the people in the country have assurance of development in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his works and added “there is unprecedented enthusiasm for the BJP among the voters across the country”.

Several other senior leaders, including Delhi BJP Lok Sabha poll in-charge OP Dhankar, national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Mukhi among others also attended Sehrawat’s nomination process.

Sehrawat declared her movable assets worth Rs 1.30 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 27.60 lakh in her poll affidavit. The movable and immovable assets of her husband were worth Rs 1.17 crore and Rs 1.28 crore, respectively.