BJP’s goal is to finish Oppn & turn India into autocracy: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, whose senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been arrested in unrelated cases, Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the probe agencies to finish the opposition and turn India into an autocracy.



Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that Sisodia was set to get bail but CBI deliberately did not let its lawyer appear before the court and a next date for the hearing was fixed.

“In the meantime, ED also made up its mind to arrest Sisodia in the same case to ask the same questions based on the same evidence,” he charged. “This is a textbook example of abuse of law. Probe agencies are abusing the process of law.”

Chadha claimed that if Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), Farooq Abdullah of NC, D K Shivakumar Congress, K Kavitha of BRS, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD join the BJP, then all the ED and CBI cases against them will be closed.

This is the truth of the matter and this is the kind of politics that the BJP is indulging in at the moment, he alleged.

The AAP national spokesperson further alleged that no other political party in the history of India must have misused probe agencies as much as the BJP. He accused the BJP of trying to form a “no-opposition India and convert its democracy into an autocracy”.

“The agencies are being misused to break the backbone of every other political party in India and to jail their leaders under some pretext or the other,” Chadha said.