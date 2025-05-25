BJP’s ‘four-engine’ govt failed: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday lambasted the BJP-led dispensation over waterlogging in Delhi, calling it a failure of the “four-engine” government.

While there was no immediate reaction from the BJP, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena shared videos of key drains with a free flow.

An overnight thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain disrupted flight operations, uprooted trees and electricity poles, and caused waterlogging in several areas of the city. According to India Meteorological Department, the city’s primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to

82 kilometres per hour and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours between 11.30 pm on Saturday and 5.30 am on Sunday. The Aam

Aadmi Party (AAP) released multiple videos on X showing the extent of the flooding.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi, former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan, and former MLA Gulab Singh Yadav squarely blamed the BJP for the inundation. After posting a video of waterlogging at ITO, the AAP said, “When Delhiites woke up this morning, they found the city submerged. This is the result of the so-called four-engine government. A little rain and the roads are flooded. These waterlogged streets tell the true story of BJP’s broken down four-engine government.”

In another video showing a car submerged in water, the AAP said, “Cars and buses are stuck underwater. At one underpass in Delhi Cantonment, a car and a bus were completely submerged. Now Chief Minister Rekha Gupta can visit the spot to take credit for this work.” The party also highlighted the situation at Minto Road, which is a chronic waterlogging hotspot.

“Even a little rain caused waterlogging beneath Minto Bridge, where a car got submerged. Just a few days ago, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma came here for a photoshoot. They did nothing beyond clicking pictures. This is the result,” the party said in another post.

Videos from Dhaula Kuan and Chanakyapuri were also shared. “There’s not a single part of Delhi where BJP’s failed four-engine government has not caused waterlogging. Even Chanakyapuri, one of the VIP areas of Delhi and home to numerous embassies, was submerged after a light shower,” AAP stated.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a series of videos on X, highlighting the city’s plight.

“This is BJP’s four-engine rule in Delhi: tap water in every house, and floodwater on every road,” he wrote.

Sharing photos of an inundated Timarpur Road, Bharadwaj noted, “Here’s the condition of Timarpur under the four-engine government: Prime Minister-BJP, L-G-BJP, Chief Minister-BJP, MCD Mayor-BJP, NDMC-BJP, and most importantly, all officials under BJP control. Yet this is the state of Delhi.” Bharadwaj also questioned the absence of Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma.