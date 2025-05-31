BJP’s first 100 days in Capital: Scholarships lead the celebration

New Delhi: The Delhi Government marked a milestone with the successful disbursement of scholarships to 1,305 economically meritorious students pursuing higher education across state-run universities. In a ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education minister Ashish Sood announced the initiative as part of the government’s broader commitment to inclusive and equitable education.

At the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared, “We are committed to transforming Delhi into a model of inclusive and quality education. No child in Delhi will be left behind due to lack of resources, from the slums to the suburbs, every child will have access to digital classrooms and national-level opportunities.”

She also emphasised that in just 100 days, her government had prioritised student welfare, announcing “a historic Rs 20,000 crore budget for education, Delhi’s largest ever, covering infrastructure, digital learning, teacher empowerment, and student support.”

Education minister Ashish Sood highlighted the speed of implementation, noting, “In just 100 days, we’ve extended Rs 19 crore in scholarships to 1,305 students. This is not a symbolic gesture, it is a bold demonstration of our priorities. We deliver real change, not just promises.”

The government also unveiled plans for free coaching for JEE, NEET, CUET and other competitive exams for students in Delhi government schools, alongside enhanced support through initiatives like the Women’s Honour Scheme and the Fee Regulation Bill.

Addressing the timeline for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the CM said, “We are finalising a process to ensure that once a needy woman is registered, she will continue to receive the benefit. It’s taking time because we want to ensure no deserving woman is left out.”

A grand event celebrating the 100-day achievements will be held on May 31 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where actor Anupam Kher will join as a guest. The CM will also attend Yamuna Aarti the same evening.

The government also released a 20-page work booklet detailing achievements including the establishment of 40 STPs for Yamuna cleaning, 1139 Arogya Mandirs, GPS-equipped tankers, the introduction of 469 Devi buses, and the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.