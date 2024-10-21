‘BJP’s ‘dirty politics’ responsible for growing air, water pollution’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its policies in neighbouring states are significantly contributing to the pollution crisis in Delhi. At a press conference held on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Water minister Satyendar Jain addressed the pressing issue of pollution in the Capital, linking it directly to the actions of the BJP-ruled states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Atishi emphasised that incidents of stubble burning have surged in BJP-ruled regions while the AAP government in Punjab has successfully halved such incidents. “Today, every Delhiite knows that an important reason for the increase in winter pollution in Delhi is the stubble burning,” she stated, citing figures from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute that show stubble burning incidents in Punjab have dropped from 71,300 in 2021 to 36,600 in 2023. In contrast, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh saw a rise in stubble burning incidents, which she described as “the dirty politics of BJP.”

Atishi criticised the diesel-powered buses arriving from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Anand Vihar bus station, arguing, “All the buses from UP and Haryana, from where interstate buses come to Delhi, are still diesel buses.” She pointed out that the AAP government has transitioned to a fleet of over 2,000 electric buses in the Capital.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significant pollution from industrial waste entering the Yamuna River. “165 million gallons per day of polluted water from Haryana and 55 million gallons from Uttar Pradesh are released into Yamuna,” she said, adding that the AAP is initiating the use of a silicon-based food-grade defoamer to combat pollution in the river. This move aims to make the Yamuna “foam-free” amid growing concerns about pollution levels.

Former Water minister Satyendar Jain reinforced Atishi’s criticism of the BJP, accusing its leaders of turning the pollution crisis into a political tool. Jain argued that when AAP began significant efforts to clean the Yamuna, the BJP realised the river could be cleaned before the next election, prompting political obstruction, including arrests of AAP leaders. He further explained that industrial waste from Haryana, particularly through the Badshahpur drain, contaminates the Yamuna, as Delhi itself has no major industries contributing to the pollution.

Both Atishi and Jain criticised the BJP for exacerbating pollution by closing the Kalindi Kunj barrage gates during festival seasons, leading to foam buildup during Chhath Puja due to untreated industrial chemicals from Uttar Pradesh.