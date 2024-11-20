BJP Youth Wing stages protest

New Delhi: The BJP Youth Wing staged a protest at Anand Vihar Chowk, one of Delhi’s most polluted hotspots, against the Capital’s worsening air quality. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Union minister Harsh Malhotra led the demonstration, both wearing respiratory masks to raise awareness about the city’s hazardous air quality.

The protest came as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached an alarming level of 494, indicating “hazardous” conditions. According to Sachdeva, breathing in the Capital today is akin to smoking 22 cigarettes a day, with many residents suffering from respiratory illnesses. “The Kejriwal government has become a calamity for Delhiites, creating a breathing emergency,” said Sachdeva. He criticised the government for neglecting basic pollution control measures like street cleaning and curbing vehicular emissions.

Malhotra also lambasted the AAP government, accusing it of failing to address stubble burning and pollution across state borders. “Despite ruling both Delhi and Punjab, the Kejriwal government has not coordinated any real efforts to tackle pollution,” he remarked. Highlighting the impact on public health, Sachdeva pointed out that Delhiites are losing an average of 12 years from their life expectancy due to poor air quality. He called for immediate action from the government to mitigate the crisis. The protest was joined by local MLA Om Prakash Sharma and several BJP activists, who urged Delhiites to take necessary precautions and wear masks to protect themselves from the toxic air.