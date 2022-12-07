BJP wins 3 wards in Manish Sisodia's turf

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party which has lost the overall MCD elections, managed to win three out of four wards from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's assembly constituency, Patparganj.



Ravinder Singh Negi has won from the Vinod Nagar ward number 198 by 482 votes, Renu Choudhary from Patparganj ward number 197 by 403 votes and Shashi Chandra from Mandawali ward number 199 has won by 186 votes.

Beena from Mayur Vihar Phase 1 ward, a seat reserved for SC women, is the only candidate from AAP who has won from Sisodia's constituency by 2421 votes. The margin of votes by which the BJP candidates won from these three wards reflect on the neck-to-neck fight that was prevalent in the constituency ever since the campaign started.

During the campaign, Sisodia had personally participated in many door-to-door campaigns in his constituency along with roadshows, rallies and 'Jansabhas' reiterating AAP's theme for the elections- 'Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad'.

As per voters gathered around a tea stall in Mandawali, the pace of development in the Patparganj constituency irked dissatisfaction among voters towards the Delhi government and the Deputy CM at large.

Sushil Kumar, an auto rickshaw driver commented that the condition of roads have been really bad in Patparganj and the pace of construction of roads has created trouble for many in the constituency questioning the model of governance propagated by Sisodia and his party. "Even the repair work on these roads started once the elections were around," said Sushil.