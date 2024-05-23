‘BJP will win all 7 seats in Delhi’

New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday exhibited confidence that the BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, which will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. Goyal, who held a roadshow in support of Praveen Khandelwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, said the INDIA bloc is a failure as they don’t have a leader. “We will win all seven seats (in Delhi). INDI Alliance has completely failed, they neither have a leader nor are on the same page that who will be their leader. The trends we are seeing tell us that people’s blessings are with PM Modi and, therefore, NDA will get 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections for sure,” Goyal said.

