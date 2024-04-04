BJP will win 2025 Delhi Assembly poll: Tiwari

As campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls gathers pace, BJP’s North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has sounded the bugle for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections and says the party will come to power after 25 years and solve 90 per cent of the city’s problems in one term.

The actor-singer-politician promised additional sops to Delhiites while retaining all existing benefits such as power subsidies. “The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for nearly 25 years. It’s not BJP’s defeat, it’s Delhi’s defeat. Now Delhi will win and I hope there will be a double engine government with Narendra Modi becoming prime minister in 2024... and in 2025 Delhi will give a chance to the BJP,” he said.

Delhi, he said, will be rid of all its troubles imposed on it by the AAP dispensation.

“With Modi as PM, BJP will solve 90 per cent of problems of Delhi in one term if voted to power in the 2025 Assembly polls,” Tiwari, who is contesting from North East Delhi for a third term in the Lok Sabha, said. Be it drains, air pollution or a toxic Yamuna, the BJP has a plan and will execute it, he said.

The people of the country, Tiwari added, have immense faith in the prime minister and there is no metric to measure their love for him. Tiwari is the only sitting MP from Delhi retained by the BJP for Election 2024. The party holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

“Who gets a ticket and who does not... this is not a very big thing. In BJP, the political culture has changed. No one is dropped, but they are

given other responsibilities,” the BJP MP said.