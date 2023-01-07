‘BJP wants to take over MCD using foul play’

New Delhi: Nominated councillors are prohibited from voting in the election of Mayor-Deputy Mayor and never in the history of MCD has a nominated councillor voted in the House, BJP is forcing itself upon the MCD in subversion of law, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a press conference on Friday after the tussle in the MCD civic center between AAP and BJP councillors over the oath taking ceremony of nominated members.



Bhardwaj said, “There are lots of journalists and reporters who have been covering the MCD for years. I would like them to inform the people of Delhi that nominated councillors have never been allowed to vote in the elections to elect a Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the members of the Standing Committee. Now through fraudulent means the BJP is trying to gain control of the MCD and we will not allow that to happen.”

Alongside Bhardwaj, AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned, “Why does Amit Shah wants to bulldoze his way into the MCD? Why is BJP attempting to give voting powers to Aldermen? BJP goons attacked AAP councillor Praveen Kumar for demanding the oath of elected councillors to be held first as per MCD’s tradition.”

As per Singh, the Congress and the BJP are involved in this together as all the nine councilors from the Congress party staged a walkout to favour the BJP. He added, “Why would the Congress support the BJP you may think? This is because earlier today, the Congress leader Naziya was appointed as the chairman of Haj Committee by the L-G on a resolution that was supported by the BJP. Money was exchanged to get the Congress councillors to support the BJP in the MCD. Rs 50 lakh were paid for each councillor and Rs 4.5 crore have been given to the Congress by the BJP.”