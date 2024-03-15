BJP wants to settle Pak minorities at cost of people of India, says CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday continued his tirade against the CAA saying the BJP wants to settle Pakistani and Bangladeshi minorities at the cost of people of India by taking away their jobs and resources and also claimed the cut-off



date for granting citizenship to such people will be extended beyond 2014.

Reacting to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s reported comments against him over the CAA, Kejriwal asked him how will the minorities from the neighbouring countries be provided jobs and houses who will come to India due to CAA implementation.

He claimed the CAA will open floodgates with waves of minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh entering the country in what could be a bigger migration than that witnessed during partition in 1947.

“In his entire statement, he (Shah) did not answer even a single question that I had raised yesterday. He has only abused me, Kejriwal is corrupt... Leave me, I am not important. The country is important,” the AAP national convener said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal alleged the implementation of the CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was “dirty vote-bank politics” of the BJP and asserted that people want the law to be repealed.

“I want to ask you that today we, the entire country and all the governments together are unable to provide employment to the children of our country. You want to bring such a large number of people from outside — Pakistan and Bangladesh — and settle them in our country, from where will you provide jobs to them. “Where will they find homes for those who they want in such large numbers from Pakistan and Bangladesh to be settled in our country? Where will houses, jobs, resources come from for them,” he asked.

Cautioning that the implementation of the CAA will open the floodgates for the immigrants from these countries to cross over to India in future, notwithstanding the present cut-off date of December 31, 2014, Kejriwal on Thursday raised the issue of security concern after these immigrants settle here.

“Now this migration that is going to happen because of the CAA, it is going to be a much bigger migration than that from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan that happened in 1947. There are approximately 2.5 to 3 crore minorities living in these three countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. And if we open the doors of India, such a large number of people are going to come which we cannot even imagine,” he said. Kejriwal said the Centre says those who came to India before December 31, 2014 will be granted citizenship

“You are saying that those who came before 2014 will be resettled. I want to ask you, did they stop coming after 2014, are they not coming even after 2014? They are still coming; they are coming daily,” he alleged.

He charged that till now the illegal migrants feared the law, they were scared that they will be sent back or put behind bars because they were ‘illegal’.

“With this act, these illegal migrants will be made legal, their fears will end. The message in these three countries is that the Indian government is making all their illegal refugees legal. Today, the BJP is saying that the act will be applicable only on people who entered India before 2014, but it will eventually be extended to 2019 and then 2024, because the intruders are entering India on a regular basis,” he alleged.

Kejriwal alleged the Rohingya community entered India after BJP formed the government, after 2014.

“How did they enter India? Did they come in connivance with you or because of your failure? You have spread the Rohingya community all over the country,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that the government was taking away the rights of Indian citizens. “Today in Delhi, only 72 lakh people have ration cards, which are already falling short. We keep requesting the central government to approve the request for increasing the ration cards since the number of poor people living in Delhi is much higher. “They do not approve the request for issuing the ration cards to Indian citizens, but they will give new ration cards to these migrants and intruders of Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he said.