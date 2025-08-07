BJP vs AAP: ‘Phansi Ghar’ storm in House

New Delhi: The third day of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly witnessed high political drama, with heated arguments over the alleged “phansi ghar” (execution room), marshalling out of Opposition MLAs, and serious concerns raised about illegal construction and electricity meter irregularities. The day reflected sharp ideological clashes between the ruling BJP and opposition AAP, along with urgent civic issues from constituencies.

‘No execution room here’, Speaker disputes AAP’s claim

The controversy began when Speaker Vijender Gupta addressed the House, rejecting the AAP government’s earlier claim that a British-era “phansi ghar” existed within the Assembly premises. Holding up a 1912 map, he said, “There was never an execution room here.” He described the space as a “tiffin room” used by British officers for service delivery, and accused the previous government of distorting history.

CM Rekha Gupta slams AAP, demands FIR & recovery

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a strong stand against the AAP’s portrayal of the room as an execution site. “Kejriwal has always engaged in calculated political theatrics… every gesture, outfit, and even his cough was scripted to serve a political objective,” she said, accusing the former CM of misleading the public. Referring to the Rs 1 crore spent on renovating the space, she said, “This bundle of lies should be removed from the Assembly premises.” She demanded that the Speaker remove the signage, register an FIR, and initiate full recovery of public funds. “This is not just a political performance, it is a betrayal of public trust,” she concluded.

Kapil Mishra: Crores spent on fake history

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra echoed the CM’s criticism and accused the previous AAP government of historical tampering. “They created a fake ‘phansi ghar’ by putting shoes and clothes there, spending crores of rupees. They insulted our freedom fighters and tampered with history for petty gains,” he said.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha defends room’s historical value

AAP’s Sanjeev Jha strongly defended the decision to declare the space a “phansi ghar”. He stated, “This ‘phansi ghar’ was made by the British. Many hangings were never officially recorded.” He added that the 1912 map shows “the only double-storey structure consistent with a hanging chamber.” He argued that the site and all relevant materials be handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India. “Why are we asking the British Parliament for proof? Why would they document their atrocities?” he asked.

Atishi and AAP MLAs marshalled out amid uproar

As the debate intensified, opposition MLAs protested loudly, with Leader of Opposition Atishi leading the charge. The continuous disruption led Speaker Vijender Gupta to order the marshalling out of Atishi and several other AAP MLAs, adding to the day’s charged atmosphere.

Deputy Speaker flags dangerous illegal constructions

Furthermore, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht raised a pressing issue from his Mustafabad constituency, the rampant rise of unauthorised multi-storey buildings on small plots. “Most of these buildings are built on 50 to 100 square yard plots in 10-12 feet lanes,” he said. “Even a minor earthquake could cause catastrophic loss of life.” He criticised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for “symbolic action” and urged that electricity connections be cut and upper floors sealed. “Such negligence raises serious concerns of corruption and erodes public trust,” he warned.

MLA Aaley Muhammad Iqbal raises meter allocation irregularities

Matia Mahal MLA Aaley Muhammad Iqbal drew attention to irregularities in electricity meter distribution, which he said were causing severe inconvenience to the common people. “There are significant irregularities in the allocation of electricity meters in Delhi,” he told the House, calling for a clear and fair policy to resolve the issue.

Speaker calls for informed debate, historical integrity

Concluding the day’s proceedings, Speaker Vijender Gupta informed the House that a formal discussion on the “phansi ghar” matter would be held soon. He stressed the need for historical accuracy, especially ahead of the All India Speakers’ Conference scheduled for August 24–25. “It is our responsibility to ensure the legacy of this building is portrayed with accuracy and respect,” he said.