BJP veteran leader B B Tyagi joins AAP, applauds Kejriwal’s governance model

NEW DELHI: In a significant political shift, senior BJP leader B B Tyagi has officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), marking the second major defection from the BJP within a week. The move, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, underscores growing discontent within the BJP ranks as AAP continues to attract prominent figures.

B B Tyagi, a two-time councilor for Laxmi Nagar and former Standing Committee Chairman, was inducted into AAP by National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Following the induction, Kejriwal expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating, “I welcome B B Tyagi into the Aam Aadmi Party family.”

Manish Sisodia, senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, welcomed Tyagi, highlighting his long-standing commitment to public service. “I am delighted because I have known his work for a long time. He is a grounded leader, when I was working as a journalist living in his area, I saw firsthand how he served Delhiites,” Sisodia remarked. He emphasised the alignment of Tyagi’s values with AAP’s mission, particularly under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Sisodia further elaborated on the contrasting political models in Delhi, saying, “Currently, Delhiites see two types of politics, one that focuses on work and another on obstruction.” He praised AAP’s governance initiatives, which include enhancing educational facilities, providing free healthcare, and ensuring reliable electricity and public transport. “These are the initiatives that have endeared Arvind Kejriwal to the people,” he noted.

In his remarks, B B Tyagi expressed his motivations for joining AAP, stating, “I had been with the BJP for a long time, but I was genuinely impressed by the Aam Aadmi Party’s efforts to uplift people and provide essential services.” He highlighted the importance of quality education and other vital services, emphasizing, “What does the average Delhiite need? Quality education for their children, which AAP, led by the former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, has arranged excellently.”

Tyagi’s move to AAP follows the recent entry of former MLA Bhram Singh Tanwar, hinting at shifting voter sentiment ahead of the elections. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak welcomed the influx of new members, praising Tyagi’s commitment to public service and accessibility. With leaders like Tyagi, AAP aims to challenge BJP’s influence in Delhi, highlighting its record in community-focused governance. Tyagi expressed his commitment, stating, “If I can positively impact even 10, 20, or 50 people, my decision to join will be worthwhile.”