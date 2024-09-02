BJP using every possible tactic to defame AAP: Bharti

New Delhi: Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and MLA from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately undermining the Delhi government’s efforts to maintain cleanliness in the city. At a press conference on Sunday, Bharti revealed an incident that he claimed exemplified the BJP’s attempts to disrupt the AAP’s work.



According to Bharti, on the night of Saturday, a truck was caught dumping garbage on the road near Aravind College. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees intervened to stop the truck, but were met with hostility. Bharti alleged that the truck driver, along with two individuals in a car, threatened the employee with a knife and a pistol. This incident occurred just 50 meters from the Malviya Nagar police station, raising concerns about the audacity of the perpetrators.

Bharti stated, “The BJP is using every possible tactic to defame the AAP government. If the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) claim they have no involvement in this garbage dumping, they should use their police to apprehend these criminals.” He criticised the BJP for trying to hinder the AAP’s initiatives, saying, “If the BJP wants to make a

place in the hearts of Delhi’s people, they need to work effectively rather than resorting to such actions.”

He further explained that since the AAP came to power in the MCD on December 7, 2022, their goal has been to transform Delhi into one of the cleanest cities in the world. Despite their efforts, Bharti claimed that the BJP and other political parties have been conspiring to thwart these plans. He noted a rise in complaints about garbage and debris in several areas of Malviya Nagar and mentioned that they had requested the MCD’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) to address these issues.

Bharti described the distressing situation, saying, “On the night of the incident, I received a call from the MCD’s Executive Engineer who informed me about the attack on our employee. Upon arriving at the scene, I found the employee trembling in fear and explaining that he was not willing to endure threats with a knife and pistol.”

He urged the police to investigate the incident thoroughly, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Bharti emphasized that such acts are detrimental to democracy and called on the BJP and L-G to ensure the safety of government employees and the effectiveness of their law enforcement agencies.