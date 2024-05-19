BJP using Delhi Police to smear AAP’s reputation, says Bharadwaj

New Delhi: In a fiery press conference held just four days before the elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Delhi Police to smear AAP’s reputation. He alleged that the police force, acting on BJP’s instructions, leaked confidential information to the media to mislead the public and damage AAP’s image.



Bharadwaj highlighted the case involving Bibhav Kumar and Swati Maliwal, which took place on May 13. He claimed that the BJP’s Delhi Police falsely reported that Kumar was absconding, despite him having informed the police via email about his willingness to cooperate. “Bibhav Kumar himself e-mailed to Delhi Police giving information and also assured cooperation in investigation,” Bharadwaj stated. He further condemned the police for spreading misinformation, asserting, “BJP’s Delhi Police was spreading lies that Bibhav Kumar is absconding.”

He raised concerns about how sensitive information was leaked to the media. “How was DD entry of the call made to police on number 112 leaked from police headquarters to media?” he questioned, adding that it was unprecedented for such entries to be shared publicly. Bharadwaj argued that this breach of confidentiality indicates that the police are serving BJP’s political interests.

Bharadwaj also debunked claims about missing CCTV footage, clarifying that the Delhi Police had taken all footage and the DVR machine from the Chief Minister’s residence. “Claims of missing CCTV footage is lie, Delhi Police took away all CCTV footage, including DVR machine,” he said.

He criticised the police for spreading false news about Kumar’s arrest, explaining that Kumar voluntarily went to the Civil Lines police station to assist with the investigation. “Bibhav Kumar voluntarily went to Civil Lines police station with police to cooperate in investigation,” Bharadwaj emphasised.

The AAP leader also pointed out that the FIR filed under Section 354, which should have been confidential, was leaked to the media. “It is clear from this that the Bharatiya Janata Party, through its Delhi Police, is hatching a conspiracy to defame the Aam Aadmi Party only and only 4 days before the elections so that it can take advantage of it in the elections,” Bharadwaj concluded.