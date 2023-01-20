‘BJP using Central govt to send notices for demolition of slums’

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Central government is sending notices to slum dwellers in the city to demolish their houses, thought the saffron party had promised to provide free flats to them during the MCD polls.



She alleged that a similar notice was sent to a slum area in Tughlakabad, asking the residents there to vacate the place within 15 days.

“Before the MCD elections, the BJP had promised that slum dwellers will be provided flats for free. Once the elections got over, it is uSing central government to serve notices to them to raze down their houses.

“In Tughlakabad area, a notice has been served asking people to clear the area in 15 days. Paramilitary forces were also deployed to scare the residents there. This is the truth of the BJP,” Atishi alleged.

The AAP leader said her party leaders and workers will visit the residence of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Tughlakabad on Saturday. If he refuses to meet them, the AAP will stage a protest there, she added.

“The Kejriwal government in MCD will not let these demolitions happen. We will not let the BJP scare the slum dwellers. We will visit Tughlakabad tomorrow to meet BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. If he doesn’t meet us, we will stage a protest outside his residence,” she said.