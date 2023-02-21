‘BJP uses Rajbangshi people as vote bank’

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan, in her latest tweet, condemned the killing of Prem Kumar Barman by BSF at Cooch Behar and criticised BJP leaders for not standing by the side of his family members.



“Coochbehar and the Rajbangshi people have been used as a convenient vote bank by @BJP4Bengal. Where is MP & MoS @NisithPramanik? We demand JUSTICE for the family of Prem Kumar Barman, who was shot dead by the BSF in 2022.We will not let this injustice persist!” she tweeted.

According to Jahan, Pramanik used to criticise TMC in every situation, but during a crisis period no BJP leaders were found standing by the side of the common people. “It’s only the TMC leaders who visit everyone’s houses to learn about their problems,” she said.

According to the TMC, Barman was killed by the BSF personnel without any reason and no BJP leaders were seen visiting the residence of the deceased’s family.

According to Jahan, it has been a month and BSF has not submitted any report on what is the reason for gunning down a youth.

Senior TMC leaders claimed that the family members sought the help of BJP MP Nisith Pramanik after he was gunned down, but they were not entertained.

On December 25, a 24-year-old was allegedly gunned down by a BSF constable in Cooch Behar district near the India-Bangladesh border. BSF sources claimed that he was a smuggler.

According to the family members of Prem Kumar Barman of Bharbandha village of Dinhata subdivision, he had walked out of his home in the morning to have a smoke.

After sometime, they saw that he was gunned down by BSF.

Prem’s body, local residents said, was found at nearby Ghoshpara. Police had recovered the body.