BJP under fire as AAP & parents to protest ‘unjust’ Delhi policies

New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government is under fire from two major sections of society, residents of jhuggi settlements and parents of school children, over alleged anti-poor and anti-parent policies. In back-to-back press conferences on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party and the United Parents Voice announced separate mass protests at Jantar Mantar on June 29 and June 14, respectively.

Addressing the media, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the BJP’s demolition drive in slum clusters, accusing it of betraying the urban poor. “Before demolishing homes, the BJP must first honour its own promise of ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’,” he said, announcing a protest on June 29.

Bharadwaj highlighted the recent Rohini Sector-22 fire tragedy, where two children died, and alleged that bulldozers arrived just two days later. “First the fire, then the bulldozers, everything was wiped clean and people were driven out,” he said.

Bharadwaj also pointed to the demolition of 800 homes in Madrasi Camp, where residents had lived for generations. “The BJP distributed ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ cards everywhere... now it is time to raise our voice,” he said. Accusing the BJP of hiding behind court orders, he added, “What is stopping the BJP from bringing a law against jhuggi demolition now?”

Meanwhile, parents associated with the United Parents Voice have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding that it release the draft of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance 2025.

“This so-called Transparency Bill has everything in it, except transparency,” said one parent. They decried the clause that requires 15 per cent of parents to jointly file complaints, calling it “deeply flawed” and protective of private schools.

Parents also criticised the proposed lottery-based parent representation system. “Can we also elect MLAs through a lucky draw?” one parent asked.

They warned that if the Bill is not made public by Friday, “we will launch a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 14. This will not be the end.”

With mounting pressure from both civil society and political opposition, the BJP government faces an intensifying storm of public dissent.