BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the BJP, which has only eight MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, is trying to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government by issuing threats to legislators under the guise of a no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha alleged that the BJP is offering two options to his party MLAs — they should either join the saffron party or the CBI-ED will put them in jail. The BJP is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Kejriwal government during the ongoing session of the Delhi Assembly.

“The AAP has 62 MLAs with a thumping majority and the BJP has eight MLAs. But the BJP wants to topple the government by buying MLAs under the guise of a no-confidence motion, just like governments that fell from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra. Here

are the options that the BJP is giving to our MLAs — join

the BJP or the CBI-ED will put you in jail,” Chadha said.

“The BJP has been losing election after election in Delhi and now, our MLAs are getting threats that ‘if we can do it with the deputy chief minister, you are just an MLA’. The BJP should stop its nefarious efforts. They tried many times, but could not lure our MLAs,” he added.