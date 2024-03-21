BJP to win all seven LS seats: Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, the youngest BJP Lok Sabha candidate in Delhi, said the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance is based on “self-interest” and will not impact the prospects of her party which will retain all seven parliamentary seats in the city.

In an interview with PTI, the daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, said the slogan “Abki Baar 400 Paar (This time, 400-plus seats)” is not just a catchphrase but a resolve that will be translated into reality with the help of dedicated BJP workers and the support of the people. The 40-year-old BJP nominee for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency said, “There will be no impact of the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi. We are running a very positive campaign, going among the people with a report card of 10 years.”

“The Narendra Modi government did what it said. All promises made in the manifesto, be it removing Article 370, construction of Ram temple or bringing legislation for 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament, were fulfilled,” Bansuri Swaraj said.

She is one of the two women candidates fielded by the BJP in Delhi. The party is vying for a clean sweep on all seven seats in the national capital for the third time in a row. Swaraj claimed the “AAP-Congress alliance is based on self-interest”. “When there is politics of self-interest, both ‘Rastradharma’ and ‘Rajdharma’ are sacrificed. So, this alliance will not survive,” she said.

The AAP is fighting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat as part of its seat-sharing deal with the Congress. It has fielded Somnath Bharti from the seat. Swaraj said that she has been receiving a lot of affection from the people while campaigning in the New Delhi constituency. The BJP candidate said that she does not like sitting on a stage and giving speeches.