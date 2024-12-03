BJP to start campaign to seek feedback from public for its Delhi Assembly poll manifesto

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has launched an initiative to gather public suggestions for its Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, Member of Parliament and Convener of the Sankalp Patra Committee, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, outlined the party’s plans for inclusive consultation and improving public welfare schemes in the city.

Bidhuri, along with other senior BJP leaders including former state president Satish Upadhyay, former MP Pravesh Sahib Singh, and MP Meenakshi Lekhi, shared details about the process and the party’s vision for Delhi. The central theme of the manifesto is to make Delhi’s social welfare schemes more efficient, ensuring better delivery of services like electricity, water, and transport concessions to a broader section of the population.

The Delhi BJP has emphasised that while the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “free” electricity and water schemes have garnered attention, these programmes have left the middle class burdened with high costs. For example, electricity is being sold to middle-class residents at Rs 9-10 per unit, while traders pay even higher rates of Rs 16-18 per unit. Moreover, the quality of the water being provided has raised serious health concerns. According to Bidhuri, the BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to continue these schemes but with significant improvements in quality, ensuring the public receives better services without compromising safety

and affordability.

To collect suggestions for the Sankalp Patra, the Delhi BJP has launched the tagline “Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp BJP” and is encouraging citizens to contribute their ideas. Suggestions can be sent via email at *MeriDelhiMeraSankalpBJP@gmail.com* or through WhatsApp at 99 5870 2025. The BJP has also created a dedicated social media hashtag, #BJPSankalp2025, to engage with the public online.

In the next phase, beginning December 5, 2024, the party will engage with different segments of society, including youth, women, senior citizens, business and industrial leaders, religious institutions, and journalists. This consultation will involve targeted meetings and the deployment of two video vans per parliamentary constituency, equipped with suggestion boxes and staffed by BJP volunteers to collect public input.

Bidhuri outlined the campaign’s structure, assigning leaders like Pravesh Sahib Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Satish Upadhyay to oversee consultations in their constituencies, supported by BJP officials.