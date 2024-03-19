BJP to reach out to Delhi voters for LS polls through 10K social media workers

New Delhi: In the wake of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP’s Delhi unit has planned to deploy around 10,000 social media experts, including party workers, to ensure the candidates on each of the seven parliamentary seats in the city have maximum voter outreach, party leaders on Monday said.

This time the concept of “360 degree digital media campaign” is being adopted by several BJP candidates, including Manoj Tiwari contesting from North East Delhi seat, to reach out to the voters in a targeted fashion, they said.

The party’s social media campaign will be different this time as content material like videos, sound bytes will be created by numerous teams through actual field visit rather than processing the pre-recorded visuals, said Delhi BJP social media head Rohit Upadhyay.

“We have planned to create a team of around 10,000 persons for a massive social media campaign. These will include members of our own social media teams as well as volunteers having 1,000-2,000 followers on different digital platforms,” he said.

The state, district and ward level social media teams of the BJP will soon have one to one meetings with the candidates on each of the seven Lok Sabha seats, for a focused campaign, he said.

The party’s social media campaign will revolve around the theme “Dil Mein Modi, Delhi Mein Modi” in view of the Lok Sabha polls and the upcoming Assembly elections in 2025, Upadhyay said.

“The two pronged campaign will highlight achievements of the Modi government and bring out content,

including interactions of beneficiaries of various schemes of the government at the booth level. The other part of the campaign will be exposing how the AAP government and its chief minister have failed and turned Delhi into a mess,” Upadhyay said.

The social media teams will in the coming days do a live show from 70 Assembly segments across the city, showing civic apathy and heaps of garbage in different localities, he added.

Senior party leader and digital media expert Neelkant Bakshi said that this time many party candidates were maximising their targeted outreach through a “360 degree digital media campaign”.

“These campaigns include an overall communication focusing targeted audience showing how a leader moves about in the field and views issues through live and recorded content uploaded on different digital platforms,” Bakshi said.

Also, there are algorithm that ensure that such campaigns are focused to select audience and areas. It ensures, for example, if Tiwari wants his messages and social media content to remain specified to his North East Delhi constituency, the people living there will receive such content on their social media handles, he added.

The BJP is raring to repeat a clean sweep for the third time in a row in the coming parliamentary elections.

There is a direct fight on the cards with the BJP candidates engaged in a one to one contest against the candidates of the INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress.