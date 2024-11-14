BJP to launch ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year, the BJP has planned to launch the “Parivartan Yatra” across the national capital starting next month, party leaders announced on Wednesday.

Besides the senior leaders of Delhi unit, including MPs, MLAs and state office bearers, the national leaders of the party will also attend the “Parivartan Yatras” in all the 70 assembly constituencies, said a party functionary. The Yatras aimed at sending across the message to replace the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruling in Delhi since 2015 was earlier planned to be taken out in mid November.

“It was, however, felt that the impact of the reach out programme will be more if the dates are advanced. The fresh dates of the Parivartan Yatra is yet to be announced although it was decided to begin from December,” said a BJP leader.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the BJP was routed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. Ahead of the 2020

Assembly polls too, the BJP took out “Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra” but managed to bag just eight seats.

“This time we are confident of upstaging the AAP that has lost its connect and confidence of the people in Delhi due to non performance of its

government and the corruption allegations faced by all its prominent leaders, including Kejriwal,” claimed another senior Delhi BJP leader.