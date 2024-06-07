BJP the alternative people looking for: Sachdeva on 2025 Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said that the Lok Sabha election results show that people of the national Capital are looking for an alternative for the Assembly polls due next year.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, completed its third consecutive sweep in the city on Tuesday.

“Our opponents used to say that vote split paved the way for the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls but this time both the AAP and the Congress were defeated despite alliance,” Sachdeva said in a press conference.

The Lok Sabha poll results also showed that people of Delhi have rejected the corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and are looking for an alternative in the 2025 Assembly polls, the Delhi BJP president said.

“That alternative is the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said, adding that a double engine government at the Centre and Delhi will make the national capital a world-class city.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP led over the AAP-Congress alliance candidates in 52 out of 70 assembly segments spread across the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, Sachdeva claimed.

He said the BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998 and there is a large section of people in the city who have not experienced a BJP-led government.

People of Delhi gave chance to the Congress for 15 years and then to the AAP in the last 10 years but now they are looking for an alternative, the BJP leader said.

He said the BJP will provide better facilities to the people of the national Capital and also make the city better.