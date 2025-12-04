BJP thanks Delhi: Results reaffirm trust in meaningful work

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday thanked voters after the BJP won seven of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards in the 30 November bypolls. The remaining seats went to the AAP (three), Congress (one) and the All India Forward Bloc (one), with results declared in the morning.

In a post on X, Gupta said the mandate was a testament to the hard work, discipline and collective strength of BJP workers. She congratulated the winning candidates and said the government remained committed to the all-round development of Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called the outcome a “clear message from the mandate”, stating that 45.9 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the BJP — over 10 per cent more than its rivals. He said the verdict reaffirmed public trust in “meaningful work, credible leadership and accountable governance”, adding that the party had again emerged as a strong and decisive force in municipal affairs.

The AAP, however, said the results showed the BJP was losing ground. Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that despite “unfair practices”, the BJP’s tally slipped from nine wards to seven. He said senior BJP leaders had claimed development work would be blocked in areas electing AAP councillors, yet the party still lost support.

In the bypolls, the AAP retained Dakshinpuri but lost Chandni Chowk and Chandni Mahal.