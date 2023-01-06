BJP taking a U-turn on its promise: AAP

New Delhi: It is the promise of AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal that until every family living in a jhuggi is not allotted a flat nearby, we will not allow bulldozers to be run over any jhuggi, MLA Atishi said on Thursday after submitting a memorandum to DDA against its eviction notice to the 50,000 people living in jhuggis of Navjeevan and Nehru Camp.

As per Atishi, the residents of these camps were promised by the BJP that they would get a flat in the same area where they presently live under the slogan “Jahan Jhuggi Vahan Makaan”. She added, “But as soon as the elections were over and the BJP got defeated in the MCD polls, within a few weeks a public notice is issued by the DDA and placed in front of the jhuggis of these people that said that these people will now be shifted to Narela and their houses here will be bulldozed. How can a political party cheat the people so badly?”

“So, to protest this injustice of the BJP, the people from Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp have gathered over here today,” she said.