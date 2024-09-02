BJP takes out Jhuggi Jhopri Jan Akrosh rally in Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP organised the Jhuggi Jhopri Jan Akrosh demonstrations on Sunday, across 254 slum and service colonies, drawing attention to the living conditions faced by residents. The demonstrations were led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and councillors, who voiced their concerns about the substandard conditions in these communities.



Addressing the gatherings, Sachdeva criticised the Delhi government’s failure to improve living conditions for slum residents, despite promises of free electricity and water.

“The residents of Delhi’s slum and service colonies are indeed the foundation of Delhi’s development, supporting the lives of the highly educated, yet it is unfortunate that despite grand promises from the Delhi government, they are forced to live in subhuman conditions,” Sachdeva said. He further lamented that many slum residents still have to purchase drinking water and face exorbitant electricity bills,

while public amenities such as cleanliness and toilet facilities remain inadequate.

BJP national secretary and Delhi co-in-charge, Dr. Alka Gurjar, echoed these sentiments at the Anand Vihar Cluster demonstration. BJP leaders

assured residents that they would work to improve their living standards and provide housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.