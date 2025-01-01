BJP takes dig at Kejriwal over promise of Rs 18K to priests

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal calling him a “bagula bhagat” (pretentious devotee) over his pre-poll promise of giving a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to priests of temples and granthis of gurudwaras. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) exemplifies “unreliability” in Indian politics, adding that the people of Delhi have understood its “antics.”

He alleged that the AAP, which emerged with the promise of bringing change to the country’s politics, has lost its “credibility” as it continues to pursue “the same old Congress politics.” Asked about Kejriwal’s pre-poll promise of providing an honorarium of Rs 18,000 to priests of temples and granthis of gurudwaras, Trivedi wondered why he is making such an announcement instead of implementing it right away, when his party is still in power in Delhi.

“You must have heard about ‘bagula bhagat’. There is a ‘bhakt’ (devotee) and there is a ‘bagula bhagat’ (pretentious devotee)… He must implement it,” he told reporters. Trivedi further questioned why Kejriwal, who once opposed temples and the Ram temple, is now filling out forms for the registration of prospective beneficiaries of the scheme.

“They should implement it. You (AAP) are still in power, not a party aspiring for power,” Trivedi said. The BJP leader further listed 10 alleged failures of the AAP government during its term in Delhi,

claiming that it failed to fulfill its promises, which included freeing the city from unsafe hanging electric wires, providing round-the-clock clean drinking water and creating a world-class education system.