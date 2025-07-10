BJP takes dig at Kejriwal over his Nobel Prize claim; AAP says focus on work instead of ‘name-calling’

NEw delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s assertion that he should get a Nobel Prize for governance is “laughable”, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Sachdeva said he would get the award if there were categories for “incompetence” and “corruption”.

The AAP hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it should focus on governance in Delhi instead of name-calling. “Virendra Sachdeva is in the government now. It is time to govern, not just talk. Opposition days are over -- now you have to deliver. Delhi is waiting for real work, not distractions or name-calling,” Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement.

Speaking at the release of the Punjabi edition of a book, titled “Kejriwal Model”, in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the AAP supremo elaborated on the governance model adopted by the previous government in Delhi, led by his party. Kejriwal said he deserved a Nobel Prize for governance despite hurdles. BJP’s Sachdeva mocked the remark, citing alleged scams during his tenure and calling the claim “laughable” and “stunning.”